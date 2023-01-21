TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 21, 2023) – South Florida aims to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss to Cincinnati when it renews its longtime War On I-4 rivalry with UCF today at noon at Yuengling Center. The game may be viewed on ESPNU.

The Bulls (8-11; 1-5 AAC) have defeated the Knights (13-5; 4-2 AAC) each of the last three seasons in Tampa. Despite those recent home court results, UCF has controlled the rivalry recently, winning 14 of the last 18 meetings. The last six have been split evenly, but prior to that, UCF won nine consecutive games.

