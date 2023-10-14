GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. FAU
TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 14, 2023) – South Florida (3-3; 2-1 AAC) seeks its first Homecoming win since a 2019 victory over BYU when it faces Florida Atlantic (2-3; 1-0 AAC) in an American Athletic Conference game on the Bermuda Grass of Raymond James Stadium. Game time is slated for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Bulls lead the all-time series 3-1.
Keep your eyes on FAU wideout LaJohntay Wester. He is one of the most versatile players in the nation and ranks No. 1 among AAC members in punt returns and receiving yards per game/No. 1 nationally.
