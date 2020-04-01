Collins, a 6-foot-4, 218 pound shooting guard led the Bulls and ranked No. 11 in The American in scoring with 13.7 points per game. He was second on the team and sixth in the conference with 1.8 steals per game and attempted the 12th-most free throws in the NCAA with 216. Collins is also one of the top-10 leading scorers in USF basketball history.

Rules adopted by the NCAA in 2019 allow college players to sign with agents while determining whether or not they will officially enter the NBA Draft. If a player opts to return to school, they retain eligibility as long as they cease the relationship with their agent.

The NBA Draft process is moving forward, even if key dates are subject to change. The league is accepting applications to the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee for student-athletes to receive feedback on their potential draft stock. Something USF head coach Brian Gregory mentioned to BullsInsider.com during our interview with him on March 19.

"With our underclassmen, we’ll still go through with probably two or three of them, that the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee to get feedback from the NBA on their draft status. I think that's a good tool for everybody," Gregory said.

Collins joins Laquincy Rideau as the second USF player to test the waters in the past two seasons.

