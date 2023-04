TAMPA, Fla., (Apr. 12, 2023) – Daniel Tobiloba made the expected official when he announced that he would follow Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim to South Florida .

“Coach Amir is a wonderful coach,” Tobiloba told BullsInsider.com. “I just don’t know how I can describe him. I love how he treats his players and how he motivates them in locker room both on the court and off the court. He also spends times to check on me, and even travel here to Iowa to check on how I am doing – with is assistant coaches too. I decided to commit and play for Amir, because he shows me the love I needed.”

Tobiloba, a 7-foot, 238-pound center signed with Kennesaw State during the early signing period in November, but Abdur-Rahim’s resigned his position at KSU and accepted the USF job on Mar. 29. One week later the Grand View Christian High School (Des Moines, IA) big man announced that he was reopening his recruitment.

He joins three-star big man Anthony Robinson plus KSU transfers Kasen Jennings, Brandon Stroud and Chris Youngblood in the USF recruiting class. More recruits, particularly via the transfer portal, are expected to follow.