TAMPA, Fla., (Apr. 1, 2023) –Former Kennesaw State guard Chris Youngblood, a First-Team All-ASUN selection a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award has committed to South Florida after three seasons with the Owls. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The move reunites Youngblood with head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim who resigned as Kennesaw State’s coach and was hired by USF on Wednesday.



"My Relationship with Coach Amir, it's kind of hard to even put into words, man because, like, coming out of high school, I was recruited but the relationship that Coach Amir built in comparison to the relationships other coaches built...it was different man," said Youngblood. "Coach Amir, that man is different. So, yeah, that's, like somebody that's my family for life. Someone I can go to with anything. We can talk about anything, no matter what time it is, at night or the morning. That's my guy. He's second to none."

The Alabama native entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 31 and wasted no time in electing to commit to USF.



"It was exactly 22-hours," Youngblood said. "That's why I put the little thing by my name about not wanting to be contacted. I already knew like the type of schools that were going to hit my phone. I already knew how it was gonna be and I was going with Coach Amir regardless. So, I just didn't want to waste any time talking to other coaches, because my mind was already made up. That dude is the only one I want to play for right now."