Jaden Seymour was one of several junior prospects who heard from South Florida on June 15, the first day Division I coaches could call or text members of the 2020 class. Since then the Northside Christian (Charlotte, N.C.) Academy forward has continued to hear from USF as well as a several other programs.

“Oklahoma State, College of Charleston, Tennessee, Kansas State, Winthrop, App State, Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia, UNCG, Butler, ODU, ECU, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Boston College and Clemson have talked to me,” Seymour said. “I visited Wake Forest about two weeks ago and I’m going to N.C. State (unofficial visit) this weekend.”

Head Bull Brian Gregory recently reached out to Seymour, the No. 44 ranked small forward in the 2020 class.

“I can’t remember exactly when but it was real recent,” Seymour said of the last time he heard from the Bulls. “I was texting with the head coach. He’s been sending me information on the school and making sure that he keeps in contact with me and making sure they’re on the top of my list and staying close making a connection.”

Seymour seems unfazed by the recruiting process, which has included many coaches stopping by the Northside Christian Academy gym, as he remains focused on his upcoming high school season and continuing to improve as a player.

“It’s been a lot of coaches, said Seymour. “Our team is pretty good so they come to see a lot of players. They come to see me and Jalen (2022 point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who was offered by USF on Sept. 11). So they come to see us a lot and just overall it’s been good with a lot of coaches coming through. I have high expectations for our team this year, better than our previous year. Really, I expect us to win states. Mainly just working hard on ball handling and shooting, but mainly just working hard like making sure I’m going as hard as I can and not taking plays off.”

We had started practicing but there’s a rule in North Carolina where now we’re in a dead period before the season starts. So we have like two weeks where we can’t get coached on the court but we can still do conditioning and strength training.

RTB REACTION

USF remains the 6-foot-7, 185-pound forwards only offer, but it will not be that way for long. Sporting a 7-foot wingspan, Seymour has the size, physical attributes, athleticism and upside that college programs are looking for. He is still growing and has a good frame for adding weight. Last month Seymour was Co-MVP, for the 2020 class, at the Big Shots Southeast Top 100 event in South Carolina. Now that the Bulls have completed its 2019 class, look for Seymour and other members of the 2020 class to hear from the staff even more regularly.