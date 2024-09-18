Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the opponent - USF

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Kelly Quinlan, publisher of Bullsinsider.com, to preview Miami vs. USF.

First, Quinlan shares his thoughts on the feel of the USF program going into Saturday night's game against Miami (1:32).

Next, Quinlan explains why USF's game with Alabama was close until the fourth quarter and what went right/wrong in the Bulls' last game against Southern Miss (5:01), a 49-24 victory.

Quinlan also discusses what makes USF quarterback Byrum Brown dangerous and his biggest struggles (9:04).

Next, we discuss USF's high-tempo offense and the advantages and disadvantages of running several offensive plays throughout a game (11:16), and how to counter that approach (15:03).

Quinlan also touches on the playmakers on both sides of the ball that Miami fans should know about going into Saturday (18:31).

Lastly, we provide our score predictions, with Miami being a 16.5-point favorite (23:25).