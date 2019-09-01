Since offering him a scholarship in May, the USF men's basketball coaching staff has made four-star junior Caleb Murphy a priority -- a process that continued over the weekend and paid off with Murphy's commitment to the Bulls following an official visit to Tampa with his parents.

Murphy, one of Brian Gregory's top guard targets in the senior class, started his visit Friday and it concluded this morning following a breakfast at Gregory's home. Possibly the biggest stock riser of the travel team season Murphy skyrocketed from unranked to the No. 52 prospect in the Rivals150 during a mid-August intermediary rankings update. It is possible that Murphy could see another bump when Rivals does a full update of the class of 2020 rankings this month but regardless of that, Murphy becomes the highest ranked prospect to commit to USF. An elite athlete, with elite defensive potential, Murphy has plenty of bounce and wiggle to his offense. He is also improving at reading ball screens although, with his quickness, Murphy doesn't necessarily need screens to get open or to put pressure on the defense. With Laquincy Rideau graduating after this season the Bulls have added a versatile guard this recruiting cycle.

Atlanta Celtics guard Caleb Murphy looks for an opening in the defense during an adidas Gauntlet game. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

We spoke with Murphy and his father, Markus, on how the decision came down. "Going down there we had the intention of just going for a visit and not rushing into any decisions," Markus Murphy said. "But, besides Tampa being a great city and the weather being great, there were some things leading up that (the decision). Just the effort the head coach put forth and coach Dixon. They sent letters every day. Different things about how they believe in Caleb. I just had a good feeling about the coaching staff." "Three of the most important things I told Caleb in making a decision, as far as playing basketball and going to the next level possibly, is exposure, opportunity and going to a program that needs you and believes you rather than just wants you." IN HIS OWN WORDS "Ever since April they’ve been consistent with the recruitment," said Caleb. "They always checked up on me, they called me and told me I’m their number one priority. Coach BG and Coach Dixon and I built a good relationship. I went to visit them on Friday and the visit was crazy. I was living my best life. They gave me tours around the campus, we went to the football game, I had dinner with them, I got to hang with the players, I felt like a student there already."

The elder Murphy went on to say that his son had an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech schedule for next weekend, an official visit to TCU set for September 14 and were working on scheduling a visit to Florida.

"We're not going to make those visits because I think this is the perfect situation for him" Markus Murphy said.

