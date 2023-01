South Florida coach Alex Golesh kicked off 2023 with a transfer quarterback commitment from freshman Bryce Archie. Archie played in one game during his first season at Coastal Carolina after signing with the Chanticleers last year.

Archie played against James Madison this season in his lone action and he will have four seasons of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Tampa.

As a recruit, Archie was a top 30 quarterback in the 2022 class and a top 75 player in the state of Georgia. He joins a rebuilding and young quarterback room with Bryum Brown, Katravis Marsh, Gunnar Smith, and Jordan Smith around senior Gerry Bohanon.