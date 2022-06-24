Bulls continue tracking South Georgia WR Wallace
ATLANTA- South Effingham receiver Keion Wallace saw his recruitment stalled some this spring as he recovered from an injury, but with healthy wheels once again things are picking up. South Florida is among the schools showing a lot of interest in Wallace. Bulls Insider caught up with Wallace to get the latest on his recruitment.
