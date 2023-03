Alcoa (Tenn.) three-star receiver Brandon Winton got a taste of the South Florida life during a sting at IMG Academy and he will get even more time in the Bay Area after committing to the Bulls on Saturday afternoon.

Winton announced his commitment on social media on Saturday after being a primary early target for Alex Golesh and his staff. He is the second wide receiver commit for USF and the fifth overall commitment for the 2024 class.