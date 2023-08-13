South Florida coaches received some big news ahead of practice on Sunday from top 2025 defensive back target Maliki Wright from Dr. Phillips HS in Orlando. Wright committed to the Bulls marking the second big commitment for the 2025 class this month from a talented defensive back.

Wright made the trip across I-4 to USF several times since the spring and he decided it was time to go ahead and commit to the Bulls so he can create his own legacy.

"I feel like the vibe at USF is special and in the future the program is going to be one of the best and I want to be able to create my own legacy and put help USF on the map," he told Bulls Insider.