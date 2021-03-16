BullsInsider - Brown and Williams enter transfer porter

TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 16, 2021) -- One day after South Florida senior David Collins entered the transfer portal, fellow senior Justin Brown and junior Rashun Williams made the same decision.

Brown had the option of staying at USF for one more season as a super senior –a term used to describe players who would have been out of eligibility after the 2020 season, but are taking advantage of the NCAA granting an extra year to student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-6 forward will have immediate eligibility at his new school.

Brown was the Bulls second leading scorer this season with 179 points. He started all 22 games he appeared in as a senior and finished the season averaging 27.8 minutes, 8.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Brown ends his USF career ranked fourth all-time in three pointers attempted, three-pointers made and tied for second in most games played.

A regular in the USF starting lineup since Dec. 18 2018, Brown made a team-high 65 three-pointers in his sophomore campaign. He also tallied 100 rebounds that season to help USF become one of only six teams in the NCAA with seven players with at least 100 rebounds.

Williams played in all but three games in the 2020-21 season averaging 12.7 minutes, 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. During his career at USF, Williams started seven of the 62 games he played in.

The Arlington, GA native was part of Brian Gregory’s second recruiting class at USF that also included Madut Akec, Xavier Castaneda and Michael Durr.