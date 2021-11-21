BREAKING: Glenn Spencer out as South Florida Defensive Coordinator

On Dec. 22, 2019, Spencer became the first coordinator named to head coach Jeff Scott’s original USF football staff. In a USF news release announcing Spencer’s hire, Scott said that Spencer “will bring a physical, intense and aggressive style to our defense and a veteran presence to our staff.”

Glenn Spencer will not return as the South Florida Bulls defensive coordinator, multiple sources tell BullsInsider.com .

USF’s defense has been historically bad in 2021. Through 11-games the Bulls have allowed 36.3 points per contest. The USF defense has struggled during a four-game losing streak. USF has allowed 852 yards rushing in its last four games. Tulane passed for more yards (311) Saturday against the Bulls than in any other game this season.

“I would like to thank Glenn for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our program and the student-athletes in it,” Jeff Scott said via USF news release. “He brought a great deal to our coaching staff and his desire and effort were unquestioned, but ultimately I felt a change was needed as we move forward.

“I continue to believe we are headed in the right direction as a program and are building a foundation for success here at USF.”

Stay tuned to Bulls Insider as we continue to update this breaking news story.