Battie joins the 2020 USF football class
Braden River (Fla.) running back Brian Battie picked up an offer from USF on April 5th and committed to the Bulls less than two weeks later after a spring visit. Battie is an all-purpose running ba...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news