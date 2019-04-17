Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 12:19:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Battie joins the 2020 USF football class

P7dvrzvsg3fpvvfaomvn
Battie's commitment graphic
Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls.com
Publisher

Braden River (Fla.) running back Brian Battie picked up an offer from USF on April 5th and committed to the Bulls less than two weeks later after a spring visit. Battie is an all-purpose running ba...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}