South Florida offered Navarro Community College big man Addarin Scott on Monday. On Thursday Amir Abdur-Rahim and entire Bulls coaching staff had a Zoom meeting with Scott, who spoke with BullsInsider.com to discuss the Zoom and update his recruitment.

The 6-foot-9 power forward/center out of Dallas, Texas also holds offers from Auburn, Alabama State, Lamar and Texas A&M Commerce. He recently visited Auburn and during his Zoom with USF Scott got a virtual visit of the Tampa campus.

“I saw a lot of the campus through the Zoom,” Scott said. “They let me see a lot of the campus. I like the campus; the campus looks very nice. I was surprised by the campus. The facilities are very nice. I saw some players working out. I was able to see the cafeteria.”

In addition to the academic side, the Bulls coaches broke down what they liked about Scott’s game.

“They like how I run the floor, rebound, and attack the basket. They like my size and athleticism. That I can shoot threes so they like how I can stretch the floor. They said they want to develop my game. I’m kind of a back to the basket type player right now. They want to evolve my game more.”

Did Scott schedule an official visit with USF?

“They were trying to set up a visit,” he said. “But I took a lot of visits, I’m really not in a rush for that.”

WHAT’S NEXT

We will not have to wait long to learn Scott’s decision. He told us that his recruitment is closed and he is now in decision mode. Scott also said that he will announce his school choice – either USF, Auburn or Lamar – by the end of this week or the beginning of next week.

RUSS’ THOUGHTS

Scott would be a good get for USF, especially this late in the process (players return to campus this weekend). He plays hared and is physical. I love how he gets deep position for post touches, especially when he rolls after a ball screen. Scott is skilled enough to space out and create angles and is a good offensive rebounder. The Bulls offer a better pathway to immediate playing time than Auburn. Lamar needs a big man after losing 6-foot-10 Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams, who started 24 games last season, transferred out of the program.



