Yetna (Paris) averaged 17.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting 72.2 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point range last week in a 54-41 victory over Wichita State and a 77-57 road win against ECU.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. JAN. 28, 2019 – USF redshirt freshman forward Alexis Yetna was selected as the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season, the league office announced on Monday.

Yetna opened the week with six points and five rebounds Tuesday against Wichita State and helped USF hold the Shockers to a season-low 41 points, which ranks as the fifth-lowest scoring output by a Wichita State team during the shot clock era.

Yetna went on to score a career-high 28 points while grabbing 13 rebounds Saturday against ECU to register his league-leading 10th double-double of the season. He finished 11-for-13 from the field and 5-for-7 from the free throw line to lead USF to its fourth American Athletic Conference victory of the season, matching the total number of league wins from the previous two seasons combined.

Overall, Yetna leads The American and ranks 17th in the NCAA in rebounds (10.1 rpg) and stands 11th in the nation with 3.6 offensive rebounds per game. Additionally, Yetna is 18th in the NCAA in double-doubles.

USF returns to the hardwood Saturday at noon when the Bulls host Memphis at the Yuengling Center. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU and all kids 12 and under receive free admission.