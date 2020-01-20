The Bulls have lost three consecutive games by a combined eight points, losing most recently to UCF 55-54. The Shockers lost their second game in a row Saturday. Something that hasn’t happened to them since a three-game skid from Jan. 19-26, 2019.

USF attempts to regroup and end a three-game losing streak when it returns home for a key American Athletic Conference matchup against the No. 22 ranked Wichita State Shockers Tuesday night.

The Opponent: Wichita State has one of the nation’s youngest teams. Ten of WSU’s 13 scholarship players are underclassmen. Freshmen and sophomores have accounted for 75.8 percent of the Shockers minutes.

History: The Shockers and Bulls are meeting for the just the third time ever with both teams having won at home.

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Wichita State.

Wichita State runs a 4-out-1-in motion offense plus lots of ball screen action. They try to dominate the paint with drives and post touches. Their top three scorers are Erik Stevenson, Jamarius Burton and Jamie Echenique while Trey Wade is the Shockers' leading rebounder. However, coach Marshall will play nine or ten players until he finds the most effective lineup.

Stevenson is a shooter with deep range. He’ll use a shot fake, then step back to create space for his shot. Watch for him to set back screens then pop out for a three. Stevenson also has a quick first step on drives.

We really like Burton; he is a big physical guard. His hesitation and inside-out dribble set up his drives. Burton leads the team in assists, is a capable three-point shooter but watch out for his stop-and-pop midrange jumper.

A physical post player Echenique posts hard, seals for angles and deep post touches. He likes getting to his right-handed jump hook but is a capable left-handed jump hook shooter. He will use the up-and-under move to score. Look for his pump fake to draw fouls.

Wade is a long athletic forward with a high motor and is the best offensive rebounder WSU has. He runs hard in transition for easy baskets. A good three-point shooter, Wade will pick-and-pop. In the post he wants to get to his left shoulder to score.

Off the Shockers' bench we like Dexter Dennis’ motor and athleticism. He hunts threes in transition. He is good at getting put-backs off of missed free throws. Morris Udeze is a strong post player who bullies his way to the basket. He likes the left block. He attacks the glass but is foul prone.

Defensively the Shockers play almost exclusively man (98.5 percent) and opponents are only shooting 37 percent against their man defense. WSU has shown some 2-3 zone this season to give a different look. WSU will press, typically a 2-2-1 after a timeout, made free throw or while trailing.