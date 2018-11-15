USF is coming off a thrilling 74-70 overtime win over Austin Peay on Monday. Laquincy Rideau had 17 points and five steals to lead four Bulls in double figures in the victory. Ohio defeated Campbell 81-73 on Monday.

South Florida plays Ohio in the second annual Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic in Montego Bay on Friday, in search of their third consecutive win of the young season.

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Ohio:

Quick Facts

Matchup: Ohio (2-0) at USF (2-0)

Date: Friday, Nov. 16

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Montego Bay, Jamaica | Montego Bay Convention Center

Watch: CBS Sports Network (Mark Wise, Bill Roth)

Radio: AM 1040 | Bulls Unlimited (Jim Lighthall)

History: This will be just the third time USF and Ohio have met, and the first time since the Bobcats defeated the Bulls in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. Ohio leads the all-time series against USF 2-0.

The Opponent: Ohio finished 14-17 overall and 7-11 last season in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The Bobcats’ season was derailed by multiple injuries during the season, the biggest was a leg injury to 2016-17 MAC all-freshman selection Jason Carter. The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder was limited to just three games last season.

The Bobcats are coming off of a, 81-73 comeback victory against Campbell on Nov. 12. Two games into the season, Ohio is averaging 89.0 points per game, and shooting 48.9 percent from the field. These numbers are somewhat inflated, however, because Ohio’s season opener was against a NAIA opponent.

We scouted two of Ohio’s games last season and their win over Campbell and we expect USF to see almost exclusively man defense from Ohio this afternoon. Their primary defensive principle is a “toes-on-the-line” pack line defense. Seldom will you see a defender above the three-point line unless his man has the ball. The Bobcats are an excellent pick and roll ball handler defenders but they are just average on defending the roll man.

The Bobcats were too big and too strong for Campbell, but with Carter, 6-foot-9, 258-pound Doug Taylor and 6-foot-8, 230-pound Ben Vander Plas as their only players taller than 6-foot-7; they won’t have that advantage against USF.

Offensively Ohio runs a motion offense, and their players do a nice job of moving without the ball, but they also have what appears to be about 1,000 plays. It is probably not that many but in three games we didn’t recognize the same set play more than twice. Ohio has players who can make three-pointers in bunches. Last season their adjusted tempo was 71.3 which ranked No. 44 in the nation. USF will need to get out and attack Ohio’s shooters and force them to dribble the basketball.

The Bulls need to keep a body on Carter all game. He is deadly when he cuts to the basket to receive a pass to score and is an effective offensive rebounder. Carter has range on his jumper and will take perimeter jumpers off the catch. If he is facing up and puts the ball on the deck he tends to go all the way to the rim. He seldom pulls up for a jumper or tries a floater in the lane. Carter also makes free throws at a high rate.

Last season guard Jordan Dartis was their three-point sniper at 42.8 percent. Dartis did not play in either of Ohio’s two games this season and his status today was unknown at press time. If he is available, the Bulls must run him off the three-point line.

Ohio is not a team of great drivers to the basket, and don’t run much ball screen action, but when they do, sophomore guard Teyvion Kirk is their guy for coming off a screen and getting downhill to the rack.

Keep an eye on Ohio freshman forward Vander Plas. He is a poor man’s Kyle Singler who can knock down three-pointers as well as score inside and get the Bobcats three or four rebounds off of the bench.

Prediction

USF 76 Austin Peay 69

This is shaping up to be another hard fought game for USF that we think the Bulls athleticism, length and size will allow them to pull out a win. USF must have strong transition defense because the Bobcats like to play fast and they don’t mind getting the ball up court for a quick three-pointer if there is an open shot. The physical guard play of Laquincy Rideau and David Collins will be something the Bobcats have not seen yet this season. At the same time Carter will be the most skilled front court player the Bulls have seen this season.