The Owls have won six of their last seven games but have struggled on the road this season.

The Bulls, coming off of a 66-60 loss to Florida State, aim to end a two game losing streak when they take the court against an improving FAU.

USF finishes the non-conference schedule Sunday afternoon in Tampa when it faces Florida Atlantic for the third time in four years.

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Florida Atlantic:

Quick Facts

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Fla. | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPN3

Radio: Bulls Unlimited

History: This is the 16th meeting between USF and the FAU. USF is 13-2 in the series. In their most recent meeting, the Bulls defeated the Owls 60-59 on Nov. 10, 2017 in the Yuengling Center.

The Opponent: FAU returns eight players from last season, highlighted by Preseason All-Conference selection Jailyn Ingram. Those eight players s accounted for 51 percent of the Owls scoring and 75 percent of the rebounds last season.

The Owls are an athletic team that is big inside and has some shooters. They like to spread the floor and utilize their catch and shoot guys. We also saw a very heavy dose of high ball screens in the games we scouted. When a FAU possession ends with the ball in the roll-man’s hands in its ball screen action, they score 1.21 points per possession. That ranks No. 42 in the nation.

FAU will rotate at least ten, perhaps in the first six minutes, and possibly 13 players against USF. They have good depth and get good bench scoring. In fact almost any one of their players could be the leading scorer in any game. We’ll focus on four players starting with Ingram.

A 6-foot-7, 215-pounder, Ingram returns to court after missing most of last season with injury. He has a chance to become just the fourth player in school history with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. Ingram is very efficient scoring off of cuts to the basket and in DHO action.

Cornelius Taylor, a grad transfer from D-II powerhouse Lincoln Memorial will see time at both guard positions. An inconsistent perimeter shooter, he’s just as likely to make 4-of-8 as he is to make 1-of-7, Taylor is making 51 percent of his shots when using ball screens and he is a very good passer.

Michael Forrest comes out of the locker room ready to defend. He gets into guys and has 13 steals on the season. Forrest also contributes on offense as the Owls second leading scorer despite not starting since the third game of the season. USF must close out on Forrest with hands high because he is a good spot up shooter and is making 46 percent of his shot attempts when coming off a screen.

We think Karlis Silins (pronounced: SHILL-insh) could present the type of problems for USF that Boston College big man Nik Popovic did. The 6-foot-11, 240 pound big man improved his conditioning during offseason. He is making 60 percent of his two-point attempts and 46.7 percent of his three-point attempts. He will make Michael Durr and Antun Maricevic come out and defend him after he sets a high ball screen. USF cannot let him set his feet or he’s taking that shot.