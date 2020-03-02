The Bearcats come to Tampa having lost two of their last three games including a 68-55 defeat at Houston on Sunday.

USF looks to continue its winning ways when Cincinnati, currently third in the American Athletic Conference standings, comes to Tampa Tuesday night.

The Opponent: Cincinnati has a new head coach, John Brannen, but still play aggressive, get up into you, hard-nosed defense and try to force turnovers. The Bearcats return three starters from last season’s team which finished 28-7 overall, won the AAC Tournament and received a seven-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

History: Saturday will be the 42nd meeting between the two programs. The Bearcats have a 33-8 advantage in the series and have won ten straight games against the Bulls. The last USF victory was on February 26, 2012.

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Cincinnati.

The Bearcats are a balanced scoring team with four players averaging in double-figures in senior guard Jarron Cumberland (4th/AAC 15.3 ppg), forward Keith Williams (12.1), Chris Vogt (11.4) and Tre Scott (11.3).

Cumberland, the 2019 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, ranks second the AAC in assists (6.2) and third in scoring during league action. He has seven 20-point games this season, including five during AAC action. This season Cumberland has spent considerable time at point guard for Cincinnati. He is very good in ball screen action and isolation. The Bearcats like to iso Cumberland at the elbow. Cincinnati will clear out for him so USF needs to have people in the gaps, so there's nowhere for him to drive.

Williams is an active defender who is second on the team in steals and also is second in blocks despite his 6-foot-5, 215 pound frame. He scores most of his points within seven feet of the basket, but Williams is a face-up threat out to 15-feet.

Scott is Cincinnati’s leading rebounder at 10.5 per game and thus averaging a double-double. Scott is also the team leader in steals. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder is active at both ends of the court. On offense, Scott is really good in the high post so the Bulls must pay attention to him there.

A transfer from Northern Kentucky, Vogt (pronounced: Vote) leads the AAC shooting 64.7 percent (132 of 204) from the floor this season. He does all of his scoring within seven feet of the basket. The 7-foot-1, 260-pounder is strong, moves well and knows how to use his body to wedge out guys for rebounds.

Keep an eye on 6-foot-9, 220-pound sophomore Mamoudou Diarra. He is a run/jump/dunk athlete and has been playing well lately.

Offensively the Bearcats are a below average transition team but they are very good inside the arc. During AAC games Cincinnati has made 51.3 percent of its two-point attempts and ranks No. 2 in the league in that stat.

We mentioned Cincinnati’s defense earlier but we didn’t mention its zone defense. In the three games we scouted we saw the Bearcats use a 1-3-1 zone with four defenders above the free throw line, which opens the back side for cutters.