Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 13:57:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What To Watch For: USF At Tulsa

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls.com
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

South Florida’s men’s basketball team opens its American Athletic Conference road slate on Saturday in a matchup at Tulsa. A win would give USF its best start to a season since the 1982-83 squad op...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}