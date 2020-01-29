What to watch for: USF at Tulane
USF faces a tough task as it looks to snap a five-game skid, plus win its first American Athletic Conference road game of the season, when it travels to New Orleans to meet an improved Tulane team tonight.
The Bulls are coming off a 19-point loss at Houston where shooting woes continued to plague the team.
The Green Wave have dropped three consecutive games, two of them at home, but have won more than twice as many games as they won last season.
RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Tulane:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (8-12, 1-6 AAC) at Tulane (10-9, 2-5 AAC)
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29
Time: 9 p.m. EST
Location: New Orleans, La. | Devlin Fieldhouse
TV: ESPN3
Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited
History: This will be the 38th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Tulane leading the series 21-16. USF won the only meeting between the two teams last season 75-70.
The Opponent: Tulane has a new head coach, Ron Hunter, and eleven newcomers on its roster. With five eligible transfers and four true freshmen, Tulane is tied for third for the newest roster in Division I basketball.
