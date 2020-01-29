News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 05:50:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What to watch for: USF at Tulane

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

USF faces a tough task as it looks to snap a five-game skid, plus win its first American Athletic Conference road game of the season, when it travels to New Orleans to meet an improved Tulane team tonight.

The Bulls are coming off a 19-point loss at Houston where shooting woes continued to plague the team.

The Green Wave have dropped three consecutive games, two of them at home, but have won more than twice as many games as they won last season.

Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower drives past Connecticut guard James Bouknight (2) and forward Akok Akok (23) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower drives past Connecticut guard James Bouknight (2) and forward Akok Akok (23) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. (Photo by: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Tulane:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (8-12, 1-6 AAC) at Tulane (10-9, 2-5 AAC)

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Location: New Orleans, La. | Devlin Fieldhouse

TV: ESPN3

Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited

History: This will be the 38th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Tulane leading the series 21-16. USF won the only meeting between the two teams last season 75-70.

The Opponent: Tulane has a new head coach, Ron Hunter, and eleven newcomers on its roster. With five eligible transfers and four true freshmen, Tulane is tied for third for the newest roster in Division I basketball.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}