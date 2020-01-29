USF faces a tough task as it looks to snap a five-game skid, plus win its first American Athletic Conference road game of the season, when it travels to New Orleans to meet an improved Tulane team tonight.

The Bulls are coming off a 19-point loss at Houston where shooting woes continued to plague the team.

The Green Wave have dropped three consecutive games, two of them at home, but have won more than twice as many games as they won last season.