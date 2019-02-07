What To Watch For: USF At SMU
The South Florida men’s basketball team travels to Dallas Thursday to take on Southern Methodist University. USF, winners of three straight, is coming off of an 84-78 win over Memphis Saturday afte...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news