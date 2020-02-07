What to watch for: USF at Memphis
Riding a two-game winning streak South Florida will play three of its next five games away from home, starting with Saturday's American Athletic Conference game at Memphis. The Tigers edged USF 68-64 in Tampa back on Jan. 12.
The Bulls' defense has yielded a combined total of 100 points in their wins over Tulane and Central Florida. Meanwhile, the Tigers have won three games in a row and never trailed during the second half in their win over Temple Wednesday night.
RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Memphis:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (10-12, 3-6 AAC) at Memphis (17-5, 6-3 AAC)
Date: Sunday Jan. 12
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Memphis, TN | FedEx Forum
Watch: CBS Sports Network
Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited
History: This will be the 34th meeting between Memphis and USF. The Bulls have a 6-27 record in the series. USF won last season’s only meeting between the two, 84-78, in the Yuengling Center.
The Opponent: Memphis is the youngest team in NCAA Division I basketball and is 12-2 at home.
