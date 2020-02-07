Riding a two-game winning streak South Florida will play three of its next five games away from home, starting with Saturday's American Athletic Conference game at Memphis. The Tigers edged USF 68-64 in Tampa back on Jan. 12.

The Bulls' defense has yielded a combined total of 100 points in their wins over Tulane and Central Florida. Meanwhile, the Tigers have won three games in a row and never trailed during the second half in their win over Temple Wednesday night.





