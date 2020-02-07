News More News
What to watch for: USF at Memphis

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
Riding a two-game winning streak South Florida will play three of its next five games away from home, starting with Saturday's American Athletic Conference game at Memphis. The Tigers edged USF 68-64 in Tampa back on Jan. 12.

The Bulls' defense has yielded a combined total of 100 points in their wins over Tulane and Central Florida. Meanwhile, the Tigers have won three games in a row and never trailed during the second half in their win over Temple Wednesday night.


Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa blocks USF guard David Collins' shot in the second half at Yuengling Center.
RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Memphis:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (10-12, 3-6 AAC) at Memphis (17-5, 6-3 AAC)

Date: Sunday Jan. 12

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Memphis, TN | FedEx Forum

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited

History: This will be the 34th meeting between Memphis and USF. The Bulls have a 6-27 record in the series. USF won last season’s only meeting between the two, 84-78, in the Yuengling Center.

The Opponent: Memphis is the youngest team in NCAA Division I basketball and is 12-2 at home.

