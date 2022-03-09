What To Watch For: South Florida vs. UCF

If USF defeats UCF, Memphis (19-9, 13-5 AAC) awaits them in the quarterfinals. As the third seed, the Tigers earned a first round bye.

TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 9, 2022) – The 11th–seeded South Florida men’s basketball team is set to face No. 6 seed UCF Thursday night in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. It will mark the first meeting in AAC Tournament history between the Bulls and Knights.

The Opponent: UCF is a team that has a lot of experience playing together. The Knights return seven players who started at least 12-games last season.

History: The Bulls are 25-20 all-time versus UCF. The teams split their regular season games this season with the home team winning both times.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against UCF:

Guard Darin Green has taken a big step forward in his third season. He leads UCF in scoring at 13.6 points per game. Green ranks second in the conference in three-point field goal percentage (39.7%) and averages 3.07 three-point makes per game. He likes catch-and-shoot threes, both in transition and in UCF’s half-court offense. He is an aggressive shooter with deep range but will drive it.

Fifth year point guard Darius Perry is averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.25 rebounds in UCF’s last four games. He wants to shoot. Perry has historically been a streaky perimeter shooter. USF must keep him in front using great on ball discipline.

UNLV transfer center Cheikh Mbacke Diong (Check M-Bahk-A –Jong) gives UCF a reliable post player. Diong is comfortable on either block but is twice as likely to face up from the right block as the left. When he does face up, Diong will either drive the baseline or to the middle. He had 38 blocks in 28 regular season games and led the team in rebounding at 6.1 per game.

C.J. Walker is an athletic forward and a good finisher in transition. Walker is second on the team in rebounding (5.8 per game) and is second in blocks (23). He is a very good defender. In two games against USF this season, Walker has scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. USF must have vision when guarding him off the ball because Walker will explode to the basket for lobs.

Freshman Darius Johnson is a strong point guard with a great feel for the game and a high basketball IQ. Johnson is averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds in his last four games. Unlike most freshman who have hit the ‘freshman wall’ by this point, Johnson has started UCF’s last nine games and keep playing better.

Brandon Mahan injured his right ankle against Houston on Feb. 17 and had been in a boot. He did not practice Tuesday but is out of the boot.

Freshman Isaiah Adams is on crutches and was wearing a boot Tuesday.

UCF is really good when it gets out in transition with throw aheads. Also, its a good shooting team when not contested. Their bigs will seal off for drivers.

Defensively UCF is playing almost exclusively man (93.8 percent) but expect to see both a 1-3-1 and a 2-3 zone Saturday as well as a press after a timeout or a made basket.