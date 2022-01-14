What To Watch For: South Florida vs. UCF

In its three AAC games the Bulls have faced the teams that occupy the top three spots in the conference standings – Houston, Tulane and SMU.

The Opponent : UCF is not only an experienced team, but it is a team that has a lot of experience playing together. The Knights return seven players who started at least 12-games last season and has one of the top-10 scorers in The American in Darin Green Jr .

History : USF is 24-19 all-time versus UCF including 15-8 in Tampa. UCF has won eight of the last ten matchups in the series.

Green has taken a big step forward in his third season. He leads UCF in scoring at 14.9 points per game. He is also among the conference leaders in field goal percentage (fifth), three-point field goal percentage (third) and steals (third). He likes catch-and-shoot threes, both in transition and in UCF’s half-court offense. He is an aggressive shooter but will drive it.

Fifth year point guard Darius Perry has scored in double-figures in three consecutive games. He wants to shoot. Perry has historically been a streaky shooter but he’s proven to be more consistent this season making 40 percent of his threes in the Knights’ four conference games. USF must keep him in front using great on ball discipline. Do not foul Perry because he has made 85 of his last 100 free throws.

USF controlled Brandon Mahan last season limiting him to eight points in two games. The senior is still a scoring threat, as Michigan found out when he dropped 26 points on them. Mahan runs hard in transition for kick ahead threes. In the half court Mahan wants catch and shoot opportunities. He is a good rebounder and will fly in from the perimeter. Mahan is third on the team in scoring and rebounding.

UNLV transfer center Cheikh Mbacke Diong (Check M-Bahk-A –Jong) gives UCF a reliable post player. Diong is comfortable on either block but is twice as likely to face up from the right block as the left. When he does face up, Diong will either drive the baseline or to the middle. Diong has made 82 percent of his shots when catching a pass when rolling to the basket after setting a screen. He also has 27 blocks this season.

C.J. Walker is an athletic forward and a good finisher in transition. Walker leads UCF in rebounding (6.8 per game) and is second in blocks. He might be the best defender UCF has. Last February against USF Walker had a dominating performance of 18 points, four blocked shots, and nine rebounds.

Isaiah Adams comes off the bench this season. The sophomore does most of his scoring inside the arc but can hit threes with time and space. Adams is an athletic downhill driver. He crashes the offensive glass hard and plays for steals on defense.

At 6-foot-1, 190-pounds freshman point guard Darius Johnson is a strong guard with a great feel for the game and a high basketball IQ. Johnson is averaging 6.2 points and 2.5 assists in his last four games.

UCF is really good when it gets out in transition with throw aheads. Also, a good shooting team when not contested. The bigs will seal off for drivers.

Defensively UCF is playing almost exclusively man (94.7 percent) but expect to see both a 1-3-1 and a 2-3 zone Saturday as well as a press after a timeout or a made basket.