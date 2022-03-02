What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Memphis

The Tigers led wire-to-wire in an 81-57 win over Wichita State Sunday afternoon. Memphis has won eight of its last nine games and 11 of the last 15 overall.

History : USF is 7-29 all-time versus Memphis. The Tigers have a two-game win streak against the Bulls including a 73-52 victory in the Yuengling Center last March.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Memphis:

Freshman center Jalen Duren is on track to become the Tigers third consecutive AAC Rookie of the Year. Duren leads Memphis in scoring (11.9 ppg), rebounding (7.4) and blocks (2.4 bpg) on the season. He is averaging 14.6 points in his last five contests. He is big, strong and versatile.

DeAndre Williams is the Tigers’ second leading scorer (11.1 ppg) and rebounder (5.8 rpg). Williams is a leader and plays hard. The 6-foot-9, 190-pounder is very effective inside the arc off the bounce, is a good finisher in transition, an effective offensive rebounder and really defends.

Landers Nolley II is always shot ready and is 13-of-22 (59.1 percent) on three-pointers in his last five games. Nolley II will play some power forward but most of his time will be at small forward. Use high hand close outs, make him take tough twos.

Lester Quinones (kin-YO-ness) wants to catch-and-shoot and is not as effective putting the ball on the floor. Quinones is an opportunistic defender.

Guard Tyler Harris is back at Memphis. He is very quick and fast, especially in open court, and will launch it from anywhere. The 5-foot-9 combo guard comes off the bus ready to shoot. Harris is making 40.9 percent of his threes on 115 attempts and is 9-of-9 from the free throw line in his last five games. His quickness is very disruptive on defense.

Point guard Alex Lomax missed the Tigers first five games in January but he has been a terrific facilitator lately. In his last five games Lomax is averaging 6.0 assists with a 2.72 assist-to-turnover ratio. The senior is a good extension of head coach Penny Hardaway and is a great on-ball defender.

We love Josh Minott (MY-not) of Boca Raton. Minott is the only freshman in the nation with at least 25 assists, 20 steals and 20 blocked shots while playing fewer than 17.0 minutes per game this season.

On offense, the Tigers want to run. Memphis averages 71 possessions per game. That’s the highest tempo in the AAC. They are excellent in transition. Memphis spreads the floor and shares the ball. They are second the AAC in assists per game.

Memphis plays almost exclusively (95.2 percent) man defense and they have held teams to 0.787 points per possession and 36.1 percent shooting in that defense. Memphis tries to speed you up into quick shots. They switch on screens and stab at the ball. Memphis will use some 2-2-1 zone pressure in the back court after made baskets into a 2-3 zone that sometimes starts off as a 1-1-3 that changes into a 2-3. They will also go zone when opponents have a baseline out of bounds under its basket.