What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Hampton

Dean, a 6-foot-4, 200 pound combo guard spent most of his time at the point last season. Not known for his shooting, Dean likes to create his shot by driving to his left to either get to the basket or pull up for a midrange shot. In ball screen action he tries to get to the cup or take a runner. Dean scored a career high 30 points against Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Goodwin, is a more efficient scorer off the bounce than as a no dribble shooter, so guess what type of shot he attempts more. If you guessed no dribble jumpers you are correct. If he drives to his left Goodwin almost always pulls up for the jumper. Going right, which he does less often, his tendency is to get below the free throw line for a jumper or runner.

What the 7-foot-1 Dickens does best on offense is score on put backs from offensive rebounds. Dickens was an effective scorer as a ball screen roll man – 29 points on 22 possessions last season but in Hampton’s first three games this season Dickens didn’t receive a pass when he rolled to the basket. Dickens is long and finished second nationally in blocked shots (3.4) per game last season. He is Hampton’s leading returning rebounder and he is foul prone. At only 215-pounds I expect Dickens to struggle defending USF’s bigs.

Najee Garvin is a versatile 6-foot-8 forward who plays with a lot of confidence. Garvin is Hampton’s leading rebounder (6.6 rpg) and second leading scorer (15.8 ppg). He has a good handle which allows him to grab a DREB and start the break. He likes to play on the perimeter and is looking to score when he has the ball. Drives left to spin back right. USF defenders need to be there on the catch with a high hand. The Bulls cannot get deep off him because Garvin will let it fly. Cut him out when shots go up, don’t let him fly in for rebounds.

Keep an eye on Mario Haskett Jr. A grad transfer from Harvard, Haskett is always shot ready and gets his shot off pretty quickly. During his final season at Harvard, 67.4 percent of Haskett’s shots were off the catch. He was a 36.4 percent three-point shooter in three seasons for the Crimson.

In the games we watched we saw a lot of 4-out offense to space the floor and high ball screens.

Defensively Hampton played exclusively man. They didn’t switch on screens. We did see some man-to-man back court pressure but it was mainly a nuisance press as Hampton didn’t play for steals or try to trap.