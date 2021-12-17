What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Florida
TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 17, 2021) – South Florida and Florida meet for the first time in 19 years, as the Bulls return to FLA Live Arena and the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic for the second time in two seasons Saturday.
USF rode a strong second half performance to victory Tuesday against Austin Peay. Three Bulls scored in double figures, led by Javon Greene’s 14 points and Caleb Murphy’s 12.
Florida hasn’t played since a two-point loss to Maryland on Sunday.
BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Florida:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (4-4) vs. Florida (7-3)
Date: Saturday, Dec. 18
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Sunrise, FL | FLA Live Arena
Watch: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited
History: This will be the 24th meeting between Florida and USF. The Bulls have a 5-18 record in the series. The last matchup resulted in a 68-52 Florida victory in December 2002. The Bulls last defeated the Gators on Dec. 11, 1981 in Tampa.
The Opponent: The Gators have six senior or graduate players on the active roster this season. UF has had six different players leading or co-leading the team in scoring at least once within the first eight games of the season.
