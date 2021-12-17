What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Florida

TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 17, 2021) – South Florida and Florida meet for the first time in 19 years, as the Bulls return to FLA Live Arena and the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic for the second time in two seasons Saturday.

USF rode a strong second half performance to victory Tuesday against Austin Peay. Three Bulls scored in double figures, led by Javon Greene’s 14 points and Caleb Murphy’s 12.

Florida hasn’t played since a two-point loss to Maryland on Sunday.