What To Watch For: South Florida vs. East Carolina

ECU has not played since an 80-66 home loss to SMU on Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 17, 2022) – South Florida hosts East Carolina Thursday in the second game of a three-game homestand for the Bulls. The two American Athletic Conference teams have only been victorious once each since Jan. 15.

The Opponent: ECU has great size, its smallest starter is 6-foot-5. A veteran team, the Pirates returned 54.3 percent of their scoring and 45.6 percent of their rebounding from last season.

History: USF leads the all-time series with ECU 12-9. The Bulls currently have a two-game winning streak against ECU.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against East Carolina:

Sophomore Tristen Newton makes ECU go. He is second in the AAC in scoring (17.2 ppg), second in assists (4.9 apg) and first in free throw percentage (85.6). Newton has scored in double-figures in all but two games this season. He is excellent coming off screens making 60 percent of his shots in that play type. Newton is also a very good catch-and-shoot guy. Newton is also a good defender and averages 1.5 steals per contest.

Power forward/center Vance Jackson is a 24 year-old, 6-foot-9, 230-pounder who is strong, mobile and a good ball handler for his size. He is ranked seventh in the AAC in rebounds per game at 6.2 rpg. Jackson has four double-doubles on the season. We like his versatility and his physicality.

Jackson can grab a DREB and lead the fast break. Jackson is a major threat to score from the perimeter where he makes 42.3 percent of his attempts and he has become a better low post scorer as the season advanced. He leads ECU in made three-pointers (66).

Brandon Suggs is a driver who doesn’t shoot threes that often or that well. He has just 10 three-point makes this season. The third-year sophomore wing has improved his free throw shooting from last season. Suggs must be located early in transition.

According to the Joe Dooley radio show senior forward J.J. Miles is unavailable tonight due to an ankle injury.

The Pirates rotate Alanzo Frink and Ludgy Debaut in the post. Frink is only making 40 percent of his shots on post ups. He is slightly more effective from the left block. Debaut, at 7-foot, 245, is a good ball screen hedger and a good rim protector with 15-blocks in 12-games. He will take high post jumpers.

Brandon Johnson is impressive in transition and as a rebounder. He’s ranked eighth in the AAC at 6.0 rpg. Johnson is an average finisher after an OREB.

ECU wants to run and shoot threes. They make an average of 7.75 per game. The Pirates share the ball very well, have a 64.2 percent assist rate per game and are third in the AAC in assists per game.

Defensively ECU plays almost exclusively man (92.0 percent) and teams are shooting 41 percent against its man defense. ECU is, however, excellent at defending ball screens, DHO and post ups. They will use a 2-2-1 press into a 2-3 zone defense at times for a change of pace out of a timeout or made shot.