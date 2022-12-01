Both teams are looking to bounce back from home losses earlier this week. Tuesday the Bulls fell to Massachusetts 73-67. On Wednesday Charleston Southern lost to The Citadel, their second consecutive loss.

The Opponent : The Buccaneers return two Big South all-freshman team members in Claudell Harris Jr . and Taje’ Harris . Another returning starter is shooting guard Tahlik Chavez . Charleston Southern is battle tested having already played road games at No. 25 Ohio State , Tulane and Virginia Tech .

Harris makes this team go. A point guard with great size, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds Harris always seems to be under control. He can knock down perimeter shots if he has time and space but he can be streaky. I would not be surprised if he made 5-of-10 three-pointers or if he went 0-for-7. In ball screen action Harris isn’t typically looking to get downhill. He uses the B.S. to create space for his jumper, either from the perimeter or a mid-range pull up.

Chavez hunts three-pointers and is not shy about letting it fly. All but ten of his shot attempts have been threes. He was a dreadful 1-of-12 in the Buccaneers season opener but since then he has made 39.5 percent of his attempts. They run him off screens for catch-and-release shots, including some floppy action similar to how Golden State get Steph Curry open for threes on the wing. USF must defend him with a high hand up always.

At 6-foot-7, 253-pounds, Harris is the Buccaneers leading rebounder and second leading scorer. He is a load. Harris had 17 points and 10 rebounds at Tulane and 16 points and nine rebounds at Virginia Tech. He is a good ball handler and comfortable with the ball in his hands. Harris scores mainly off of OREB/put-backs but watch for him to hard dribble into a spin to score at the basket. He’ll also drive from the top of the arc to inside the free throw line for a floater.

Cheikh Faye is a long, fairly skilled forward who will pull from deep – 62 percent of his shots are threes. Has made 39.1 percent of his threes, likes the corner. Can shoot off the bounce but wants to catch-and-shoot. Shot fake gets him into his midrange pull-up.

Reserve guard R.J. Johnson plays starter minutes. Will drive it into the paint for a turnaround jumper. He loves to dribble.

Keep an eye on 6-foot-6 Tyeree Bryan. Can make threes but is more effective from 15-17 feet. Can produce off the bounce.

Offensively, Charleston Southern does a nice job spacing the floor and is going to shoot a ton of threes – 40.8 percent of its shot attempts are three-pointers. USF defenders MUST be there, on the catch, with a high hand. The Bulls will have a long night if their perimeter defense on Friday is as bad as it was Tuesday.

Defensively, the Buccaneers have only played man defense this season. Opponents are making 45.0 percent of their shots against Charleston Southern.



