Wichita State moved within a victory of its first American Athletic Conference regular season championship with a 78-70 win at Tulane on Wednesday

USF, who has lost three straight games and six of seven since returning from a four-week Covid pause, fell to Memphis Tuesday night in Tampa 73-52.

The Opponent: Wichita State is in action for just the third time since Feb. 10. WSU has had 10 AAC postponements due to COVID-19 protocol -- all of them the fault of the opposing team. This is the Shockers' first home game since removing the interim tag from head coach Isaac Brown (Feb. 26).

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Wichita State.

WSU has multiple players who could score 20-points in any given game but the Shockers tend to play as well as Tyson Etienne and Alterique Gilbert play.

Etienne is averaging 17.2 points and 2.9 threes on 39.2 percent accuracy. He has deep range, hunts threes off others paint touches and likes the corner. Etienne has a very quick first step and likes to use shot fake/hesitation move to set up his drive.

Gilbert, the former Connecticut guard, is very quick/fast especially in the open court. He is excellent at changing speeds and getting defenders off balance. He is a streaky shooter. Watch his crossover, hesitation and freeze moves. USF must keep him in front and do a great job controlling him in ball screens. Gilbert leads the team in assists (4.1) and steals (1.4) per game.

At 6-foot-8, 240-pounds Morris Udeze is a strong post player who looks to own the left block. He will bully his way to the basket. USF must drive him off the block – no deep touches. Udeze is on pace to set a school record for field goal percentage (.636).

Dexter Dennis a HIGH level defender with length. He has a nice mid-range pull up but will hunt threes in transition and pull up from very deep. Watch for him to drive left and spin back to his right hand. USF must stay down on his shot fakes and cut him out when shots go up.

We love freshman Ricky Council IV. He is a long, versatile athletic high motor wing who excels in the open court and looks to dunk. He is averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds off the bench for the Shockers.

Keep an eye on Trey Wade. The 6-foot-6 forward is long, athletic and plays with a high motor. He is WSU’s best offensive rebounder and hunts put-backs. An inconsistent three-point shooter, Wade will pick and pop. In the post Wade wants to get to his left shoulder.