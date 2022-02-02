What To Watch For: South Florida at UCF

The Bulls return to the court after a difficult trip to Tulsa, where the Bulls lost to the Golden Hurricane 76-45.

TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 2, 2022) – South Florida travels to Orlando to face UCF for this season’s second installment of the War On I-4 tomorrow night.

The Opponent : UCF is not only an experienced team, but it is a team that has a lot of experience playing together. The Knights return seven players who started at least 12-games last season and has one of the top-5 three-point shooters in The American in Darin Green Jr .

History : USF is 25-19 all-time versus UCF but is 8-11 in Orlando. USF has not won at UCF since Feb. 5, 2014.

Green has taken a big step forward in his third season. He leads UCF in scoring at 13.3 points per game. Green ranks fourth in the conference leaders in three-point field goal percentage (38.5%) and averages 2.7 three-point makes per game. He likes catch-and-shoot threes, both in transition and in UCF’s half-court offense. He is an aggressive shooter but will drive it.

Fifth year point guard Darius Perry is averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.75 rebounds in UCF’s last four games. He wants to shoot. Perry has historically been a streaky perimeter shooter. USF must keep him in front using great on ball discipline.

USF has defended Brandon Mahan very well of late, limiting him to 11-points in the past three contests. While an inconsistent scorer this season, the senior is still a capable scoring. He runs hard in transition for kick ahead threes. In the half court Mahan wants catch and shoot opportunities. He is a good rebounder and will fly in from the perimeter. Mahan is third on the team in scoring and rebounding and leads UCF in steals.

UNLV transfer center Cheikh Mbacke Diong (Check M-Bahk-A –Jong) gives UCF a reliable post player. Diong is comfortable on either block but is twice as likely to face up from the right block as the left. When he does face up, Diong will either drive the baseline or to the middle. Diong has made 72 percent of his shots when catching a pass when rolling to the basket after setting a screen. He also has 31 blocks in 19-games.

C.J. Walker is an athletic forward and a good finisher in transition. Walker leads UCF in rebounding (6.0 per game) and is second in blocks. He might be the best defender UCF has. Last month USF held Walker below his scoring a rebounding averages. Something they need to do again Thursday to help get a win.

Freshman Darius Johnson is a strong point guard with a great feel for the game and a high basketball IQ. Johnson is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in his last four games. Keep an eye on Johnson, he had a season high three steals to go along with eight points and three assists off the bench at the Yuengling Center last month.

UCF is really good when it gets out in transition with throw aheads. Also, a good shooting team when not contested. The bigs will seal off for drivers.

Defensively UCF is playing almost exclusively man (93.8 percent) but expect to see both a 1-3-1 and a 2-3 zone Saturday as well as a press after a timeout or a made basket.

Keys To A Win

USF must limit turnovers, play with toughness, don’t get sped up by the UCF press, make shots and pound the glass. UCF averages 11 OREB/game and is good at scoring on put backs (37-of-63).