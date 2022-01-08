What To Watch For: South Florida at Tulane

The Bulls enter play coming off a setback at home against No. 12 Houston on Wednesday in which USF matched its season high with seven made three-pointers.

The Opponent : Tulane has six returnees, six newcomers and three starters, including preseason All-American Athletic Conference honoree Jaylen Forbes . Forbes is one of three players on the team, averaging 10-or-more points per game.

History : USF is 17-22 in the all-time series with Tulane but the Bulls have won three of the last four contests with the Green Wave.

LSU transfer Jalen Cook is Tulane’s most important player. He ranks second in the American Athletic Conference with 19.6 points per game and can get his shot off anytime he wants. Cook is excellent in ball screen action and Tulane will set a screen for him on half of his half court possessions. He is just as likely to take it to the tin as he is to pull up for a jumper when he dribbles off a screen. At 46.2 percent beyond the arc, Cook is a big reason why Tulane has the best three-point shooting percentage in the AAC.

Forbes dropped 19 points and five rebounds against USF in the Yuengling Center last season. Forbes ranks seventh in the AAC with 15.9 points per game and leads the league with 35.1 minutes per game. Watch for him to set up in the corner, sprint to the top of the arc for a DHO, stop and pop. Forbes has attempted more threes than any other Tulane player and he has deep range.

Cross leads the AAC in field goal percentage connecting at a 56.3 percent rate from the floor. He is also tenth in scoring at 14.0 points per game and is Tulane’s best rebounder at 6.0 per game. At 6-foot-8, 240-pounds Cross is a big, physical player inside, but he is a good ball handler for his size and from 25-feet has the skills to beat a defender off the dribble and get to the basket to score.

Keep an eye on Jadan Coleman and Nobal Days. Neither averages 15 minutes per game but they are effective role players. Coleman comes in looking to shoot threes and he’s made 50 percent of his attempts this season. Days is Tulane’s best offensive rebounder.

Tulane’s offense is much different this season compared to the team that came to Tampa last season. The addition of Cook has made the Green Wave a much better shot making team that averages 73 points per game, whereas, last season Tulane wanted to get downhill to score or draw fouls.

Defensively Tulane mostly plays a very active 2-3 match-up zone (85.8 percent). Opponents are averaging .882 points per possession against Tulane’s zone. Tulane wants you to throw long passes over the zone. USF needs to look inside as well as look to get the ball to the corner or short corner to flatten out the zone.