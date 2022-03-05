What To Watch For: South Florida at Temple

The Owls, who were absolutely blasted by Houston 84-46 Thursday, will earn a first round-bye in the AAC Tournament if it defeats USF on Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 5, 2022) –South Florida concludes the regular season with a Sunday afternoon showdown against Temple. USF won the first meeting between the two teams in Tampa on Feb. 7.

The Opponent: Temple sports one of the second youngest roster (0.47 experience) in the nation according to KenPom rankings with one senior, a walk-on, on the team.

History: The Bulls are 6-12 all-time against the Owls. The Bulls trail in the all-time series 3-11 but have won its last two games at Temple.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Temple:

Redshirt freshman guard Damian Dunn has put his team on his back since Khalif Battle was lost for the season. Dunn is Temple’s leading scorer and is third in steals and rebounds. He moves well without the ball and has a nose for finding open space to cut into to score. In conference play Dunn is drawing more fouls per 40 minutes played (6.2) than anyone in the AAC and he makes 83 percent of his free throws.

Point guard Jeremiah Williams was injured in the game at USF and has missed five of Temple’s last six games. His status is unknown for Sunday. Williams leads Temple in steals (30) and is fourth in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.94).

Freshman forward Nick Jourdain wants to play on the perimeter and shoot jumpers – he’s making 17.1 percent of his attempts. The 6-foot-8, 205-pounder has a nice spin move off the left block to drive the baseline to score. Jourdain is good off the bounce, will back into defenders for a mid-post turnaround jumper. He is the best offensive rebounder on the team and an excellent finisher in transition. He hasn’t been very productive lately but he is ‘Jourdaingerous.’

True freshman Jahlil White. Has regained his form prior to an October knee injury and is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in his last four games. In those games White is making 46.0 percent of his shots. White leads Temple in DREB this season. He is very good in ball screens, and drag screens.

Guard Tai Strickland has started the Owls last four games and averaged 9.5 points in those contests. Strickland has scored in double figures in four of his last six games and was named AAC Player of the Week on Feb. 21. Strickland is very good in ball screen action and likes to dribble off the screen into a jumper.

On offense the Owls use a slow, physical offense with plenty of ball screen action and try to bully opponents to the rim.

Temple plays almost exclusively man-to-man defense (98.7 percent) and are limiting opponents to 38.5 percent shooting. The Owls will apply back court pressure and double-team your primary ball handler to force another player to bring the ball up court.



Keys To A Win

USF must guard the ball, be tough and physical, own the paint, make shots and limit turnovers.