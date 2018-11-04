Barring something unexpected happening over the next two weeks, the Bulls two conference losses have put them out of title contention. They also likely keep them out of all top 25 polls, unless they end up with a big postseason win. Here’s a look at what can happen, going forward.



Play for pride

It’s easy to forget that nearly everyone who plays at the FBS level of collegiate sports is a winner. Many have spent most of their prep days winning or contending for championships of one stripe or another. The Bulls suffered an embarrassing loss to Tulane, but it doesn’t have to end their season. They can take it as the wakeup call they should have gotten two weeks earlier, against UConn, and move forward. A conference title may be out of reach, but winning out is a definite possibility.

Recruiting

How the Bulls finish in the face of the disappointment can affect recruiting. That’s not to say that an entire class will abandon the team if they lose every game down the stretch, but guys on the fence might see this as a team who can’t rebound and look at other options. And, if they can win out and win a bowl game against a respectable opponent, there’s an outside chance they’ll get ranked again, and that always helps recruiting.

Fan engagement

The program has been trying to bring back fans since peaking in the end of the Jim Leavitt era. Over the past two seasons, fan interest had begun to rise. If they don’t turn things around, they will lose the fans. Proof of this was an empty Raymond James Stadium in the fourth quarter of the last game. Every time the fans are lost, it is more and more difficult to bring them back. Give them something worth rooting for and keep them around.

Next season

The Bulls have a lot of reasons to feel positive about next season. A ton of freshman players have seen significant minutes this year. Injuries have also forced others to step and get valuable experience that they wouldn’t ordinarily have. They don’t need to look forward to next year, but they can continue to build on that foundation for the future, working in new defensive and offensive schemes as the players mature.

Bowl game

What lies ahead for the Bulls is definitely a bowl game. Unless UCF finds a way to lose two games this season, one of which being against the Bulls, they will likely represent the East division in the conference title game. That leaves USF looking for the best bowl they can get. The best record they can build the better case they can make for the most interesting matchup. Incidentally, money isn’t a factor in this consideration as the conferences excluded from the so-called playoff split the entire pool of bowl money in an undisclosed fashion that is believed to be roughly equal.

The Birmingham Bowl has crowned USF champions three different times, the past two seasons and the inaugural season, 2006. Many Bulls’ fans will groan at the mention of the name, but Birmingham is probably their best chance at a somewhat significant opponent. Of the primary bowl tie-ins for this conference, Birmingham is the only opportunity to play an SEC team. For a program that still has a lot to prove on the national stage, it can’t hurt to put another notch in the belt with a victory over an established national brand. Also, Legion Field is historic. Athlon Sports projects that the SEC won’t be able to play in this game, which will feature Cal and USF instead.

The kind of, all-new, Gasparilla Bowl matches the AAC up with the ACC for a football game at Raymond James Stadium. This bowl is actually a reborn and relocated St. Petersburg Bowl, which happens to be another game that featured the Bulls in their inaugural run, back in 2008. USF has managed to stay away from the game since that first year, but might be favored this year as the hometown team playing in their home stadium. Fans may see the whole hometown thing a bit contrived and not like a real bowl game. A chance to beat up on an ACC foe might be good for the program. If you don’t want to go to Birmingham, maybe Birmingham will come to you. Both ESPN analysts project USF to the Gasparilla Bowl, one against Middle Tennessee State and the other UAB, the current tenants of Legion Field. ESPN isn’t alone, Sports Illustrated likes the Bulls against Miami.

With a little better payout and a worthy cause, the Cure Bowl over at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando is an option. The distance is close enough to get a decent crowd for USF, but far enough away to feel like a bowl game. The big downside, however, is that the featured opponent is likely to be from the Sunbelt Conference, the other affiliated conference. CBS currently projects USF to play Appalachian State in this game.

The other south Florida, the geographical one, is the location of the Boca Raton Bowl. The Bulls have never been there in the four year run of the game. This bowl seeks to matchup current members of the AAC with Conference USA. What it has done for the AAC, however, was provide a platform for embarrassing defeats for the only two teams from the conference to play in the game. Temple took an ugly 32-17 beating from Toledo in 2015 and Memphis was at the wrong end of a Western Kentucky 51-31 beat-down in 2016. This might be an omen. South Florida will probably try to avoid trips to south Florida this bowl season.

The old Miami Beach Bowl, the setting where the Bulls took their own humiliating beating from Western Kentucky in 2015, has been sold to ESPN Events and moved to Texas. Frisco, Texas, to be exact, giving the bowl game its name of Frisco Bowl. This year will be the second year the game is to be in played in Frisco rather than Miami. This game will matchup a team from the American with MACtion. In the inaugural playing of this game, the AAC’s SMU was annihilated by former USF head coach, Skip Holtz, and his Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 51-10. The Bulls will probably want to avoid trips to bowl games that used to be in south Florida, as well. But, that’s exactly where the Sporting News thinks the Bulls are headed, to face Eastern Michigan.

The Armed Forces Bowl is one of two bowl games that celebrate the United States Military. It also represents an opportunity for an AAC team to play the Big 12 (this alternates with the Big 10 every other year). This game is played in Fort Worth, Texas, on the campus of TCU, a place the Bulls haven’t played since 2004. That game was a 45-44 victory over TCU. The only other bowl game USF has played in Texas was the 2007 Sun Bowl, where they were destroyed by Oregon, 56-21.

The Military Bowl will be another opportunity for the Bulls to take one from the ACC. This game came into being the same year as the St. Petersburg Bowl, 2008. The American sent a team in four of the past five seasons, winning just two of those games. Ironically, Navy was the victory in both of them. Maybe it isn’t so ironic, since game is played in Annapolis, in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Bulls haven’t played in this game, but the right ACC opponent might make it attractive.

While some goals are out of the picture for the Bulls, there is still plenty to play for and lots of reasons to try and win out.