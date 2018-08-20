In part two of our coverage of the South Florida men’s basketball Elite Camp we take a look at which members of the players in the class of 2021 that stood out on Saturday in Yuengling Center.

Class of 2021 guard Walter Clayton Jr. finishing a dunk in transition at the USF Elite Camp. Photo by: Russ Wood/RTB

Lake Wales 6-foot-1 guard Walter Clayton Jr. was impressive defensively on the ball and in help situations. Clayton was disruptive in passing lanes and I don’t recall him losing his man once. At the other end of the court Clayton performed his ball handling duties well and made good decisions with the ball, including on the move. He also plays football for Lake Wales so he was not shy of contact when he got into the paint to score.

Class of 2021 guard JaVen Smith brings the ball up court at the USF Elite Camp.

One of the top 2021 prospects in the state of Georgia, 5-foot-11 guard JaVen Smith was very impressive in the first game of the day. The Redan (Stone Mountain, Ga.) High School product is wired to score and can do it in a variety of ways. Smith plays with good energy and showed he has the speed and quickness to push the ball in transition plus be able to get the ball deep into the paint at will.

Class of 2021 guard Kanye Jones releases a three-point attempt at the USF Elite Camp. Photo by: Russ Wood/RTB

This was my second viewing of Apopka High School 6-foot-2 guard Kanye Jones after seeing him at the Hoop Exchange Spring Showcase. Jones has an advanced feel for the game which leads to very good decision making. He knocked down perimeter shots when the defense played soft and then slashed to the basket to score when the defense challenged his shot. Jones is a willing defender who is very active at that end of the court.

Class of 2021forward Lynn Kidd dribbles against a smaller defender at the USF Elite Camp. Photo by: Russ Wood/RTB

The Rock School (Gainesville, Fla.) has a gem in 6-foot-9 forward Lynn Kidd. One year ago when I watched Kidd, he looked a little raw at times, but was effective boxing out for rebounds, setting screens and scoring on putbacks. One year later and, as you would expect, Kidd is much more comfortable handling the ball and going up against thicker, physical defenders. I love his footwork which allows Kidd to use a variety of low post moves and counter moves to score.

Class of 2021 Calvary Christian PG Noah Tovar scores in transition at the USF Elite Camp Photo by: Russ Wood/RTB

During last season not too many freshmen stood out to me, but one of them who did was Noah Tovar of Calvary Christian Academy (Ft. Lauderdale). When I saw him in December, the 6-foot-3 Tovar stood out because the scoring opportunities he created for his teammates as well as the 12 points he scored in a win over McArthur. Saturday he scored at the basket and used good court vision to find teammates. At times the ball stuck to him and there were a couple of defensive lapses, but Tovar has the makings of a very good floor general.

Class of 2021 forward James Henderson attempts to split two defenders at the USF Elite Camp Photo by: Russ Wood

Westminster Christian (Miami) 6-foot-7 forward James Henderson Jr. is an impressive prospect with a high ceiling. Henderson has a chiseled college ready body right now. He is long, athletic, with a motor and is productive. Skill-wise Henderson needs developing, but he will clean the glass at both ends of the court, challenge and block shots, set screens and compete hard every possession.