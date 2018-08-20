What I liked: Russ Wood From USF Elite Camp Pt. II
In part two of our coverage of the South Florida men’s basketball Elite Camp we take a look at which members of the players in the class of 2021 that stood out on Saturday in Yuengling Center.
Lake Wales 6-foot-1 guard Walter Clayton Jr. was impressive defensively on the ball and in help situations. Clayton was disruptive in passing lanes and I don’t recall him losing his man once. At the other end of the court Clayton performed his ball handling duties well and made good decisions with the ball, including on the move. He also plays football for Lake Wales so he was not shy of contact when he got into the paint to score.
One of the top 2021 prospects in the state of Georgia, 5-foot-11 guard JaVen Smith was very impressive in the first game of the day. The Redan (Stone Mountain, Ga.) High School product is wired to score and can do it in a variety of ways. Smith plays with good energy and showed he has the speed and quickness to push the ball in transition plus be able to get the ball deep into the paint at will.
This was my second viewing of Apopka High School 6-foot-2 guard Kanye Jones after seeing him at the Hoop Exchange Spring Showcase. Jones has an advanced feel for the game which leads to very good decision making. He knocked down perimeter shots when the defense played soft and then slashed to the basket to score when the defense challenged his shot. Jones is a willing defender who is very active at that end of the court.
The Rock School (Gainesville, Fla.) has a gem in 6-foot-9 forward Lynn Kidd. One year ago when I watched Kidd, he looked a little raw at times, but was effective boxing out for rebounds, setting screens and scoring on putbacks. One year later and, as you would expect, Kidd is much more comfortable handling the ball and going up against thicker, physical defenders. I love his footwork which allows Kidd to use a variety of low post moves and counter moves to score.
During last season not too many freshmen stood out to me, but one of them who did was Noah Tovar of Calvary Christian Academy (Ft. Lauderdale). When I saw him in December, the 6-foot-3 Tovar stood out because the scoring opportunities he created for his teammates as well as the 12 points he scored in a win over McArthur. Saturday he scored at the basket and used good court vision to find teammates. At times the ball stuck to him and there were a couple of defensive lapses, but Tovar has the makings of a very good floor general.
Westminster Christian (Miami) 6-foot-7 forward James Henderson Jr. is an impressive prospect with a high ceiling. Henderson has a chiseled college ready body right now. He is long, athletic, with a motor and is productive. Skill-wise Henderson needs developing, but he will clean the glass at both ends of the court, challenge and block shots, set screens and compete hard every possession.
You don’t hear the name Jameon “J.J.” Harris very often, primarily due to the crowded backcourt at West Oaks Academy (Orlando) but take my word for it, Harris can go. The 6-foot-3 guard has the size, strength, toughness and motor to defend multiple positions as well as be a solid rebounder. With the ball in his hands he locates the open man well in transition, and on drives or against double teams. When it comes to scoring his first option is getting to the cup, but he has a nice pull-up game.
Saturday was our first look at 6-foot guard Trent Walker of Bishop Snyder (Hastings, Fla.). He did not get many field goal opportunities in the game I saw but, for a young player, what was impressive is that he did not let that affect his game or body language. Walker stayed engaged, fed the post and played with good energy at the defensive end.