Wharton (New Tampa, Fla.) High School three-star shooting guard Darin Green, Jr. was one of the biggest stock risers of in-state prospects during the spring portion of the 2018 AAU season. Green has received 13 of his 17 scholarship offers since April 20, the first day college coaches were permitted to evaluate prospects playing in AAU events.

RunningTheBulls.com spoke with Green to see if any of the schools recruiting him are to standing out to him, whether he has any visits scheduled and when he plans to narrow things down.

