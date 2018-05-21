For the second time this year South Florida sophomore defensive back Craig Watts is on the move. Watts announced his intention to leave after the 2017 season ended, but had a change of heart after talking it over with head coach Charlie Strong and he stayed through spring ball. Things apparently didn't work out the way he had hoped the talented safety is now headed north to Valdosta State University to play down a level. Watts will be immediately eligible for the Blazers for the 2018 season.

Watts was not able to carve out a spot and moved between various defensive back positions and couldn't take advantage of a depleted safety position in the spring.