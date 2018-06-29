WATCH: Michael Kelly introductory press conference
TAMPA, Fla. –The University of South Florida ushered in a new era for the Bulls on Friday afternoon with the introductory press conference of new athletic director Michael Kelly.
Kelly, whose official title is Vice President of Athletics, was introduced by USF System President Judy Genshaft. Following Kelly’s remarks there was a media question period for Kelly at the podium.
See what Kelly had to say in the videos below.
Talk about it inside The Bullpen Forum
• Follow us on Twitter: @USFBulls_Rivals