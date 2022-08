TAMPA, Fla. (Aug. 30, 2022) – Game week is finally here.

South Florida head coach Jeff Scott met with the media Tuesday to talk about his team and its season opener opponent, No. 25 Brigham Young. The Cougars defeated the Bulls last season in Provo, UT 35-27 on the way to a 10-3 record and an appearance in the Independence Bowl.

USF aims for its first win over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 22 Navy on Oct. 28, 2016.

You may watch Coach Scott’s comments in the media player below.