TAMPA, Fla. – South Florida Men’s basketball coach Brian Gregory held his 2018-19 season wrap up press conference today at the in the Muma Center lobby and RunningTheBulls.com was in the building.

Coach Gregory talked about the legacy of the 2018-19 USF Bulls men’s basketball team, what may be in store for next season’s non-conference schedule, returning 78 percent of the team’s scoring, incorporating redshirt sophomore Zack Dawson plus the two incoming freshmen and more.

Watch the media availability in its entirety in the media player below