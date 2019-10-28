WATCH: Brian Gregory provides updates on USF Bulls ahead of Saint Leo game
TAMPA, Fla. – With an exhibition game against Saint Leo tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in Yuengling Center, and the start of its regular season eight days away, USF basketball head coach Brian Gregory held a media availability today in the Pam and Les Muma Practice Center.
The Bulls return all five starters from last season’s team that won a school-record 24 games and the CBI championship.
Watch Gregory discuss how his team is handling expectations, the leadership of Laquincy Rideau, the non-conference schedule and more in the video players below.
