TAMPA, Fla. -- The Bulls enter Tuesday's game against Wichita State having lost three straight games by a combined eight points. USF looks to end its skid against a Shockers team that is on a two-game losing streak.

Brian Gregory talks about the Shockers, how his players are dealing with the close losses, gives an update on Alexis Yetna and more.



