TAMPA, Fla. (Mar. 10, 2020) -- USF begins postseason play Thursday at 1 p.m. (ET) when the ninth-seeded Bulls face No. 8 seed Central Florida in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

USF (14-17, 7-11 AAC) and Central Florida will matchup for the third time this season but for the first time in conference tournament history. The two teams split their regular season games with each team winning at home.

Watch Bulls head coach Brian Gregory, and sophomore guard Xavier Castaneda preview Central Florida and talk about the conference tournament in the media players below.