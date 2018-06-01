Less than 60 days after signing a contract extension, designed to keep him at the University of South Florida through the 2020-21 school year, athletic director Mark Harland has accepted an offer from Utah to become the Utes new A.D.

Leading USF Athletics has been the greatest honor of my career and I cant thank Dr. Genshaft enough. The student-athletes, coaches and staff at USF are all champions. Thanks to them and the amazing fans and donors here, the future is so bright. Forever grateful to Bulls Nation!

Harlan arrived at USF in 2014 after serving as a senior associate athletic director at UCLA. Under his leadership the Bulls have won 14 conference titles, opened a $750,000 student-athlete center last fall and recently announced plans for a $40 million football center.

The Bulls’ football program (which finished 2-10 in 2013) has returned to national prominence, going 21-4 over the last two seasons (including a program-record 11 wins in 2016), setting a program record with 20 straight Top 25 poll appearances (including appearing in the final AP Top 25 for the first time ever in 2016) and making three straight bowl appearances, including winning the last two bowl games over SEC and Big 12 opponents.

In December 2016 Harlan hired Charlie Strong to coach the Bulls football team and in March 2017 Harlan hired Brian Gregory to lead the men’s basketball program.

