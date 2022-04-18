USF working on South Carolina OL Geth
CHARLOTTE, NC- three-star offensive lineman D.J. Geth has seen his stock rise since his performance at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte last month. The Dorman (SC) high school standout spoke with Bulls Insider at the time about his recruitment and his time in Tampa to visit USF.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news