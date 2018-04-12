Fredericks took an official visit to USF April 6-8 and is set to visit Alabama-Birmingham this weekend. He has tentative plans to visit American Athletic Conference foe Cincinnati and West Virginia.

Following his visit to Tampa, Fredericks told RunningTheBulls.com that he plans to announce his school choice “around the 22nd (of April).

The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder averaged 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season at Motlow State Community College (23-8). Fredericks graduated from Tampa Chamberlain High School before enrolling at Motlow State where he became one of the school’s all-time greats. Fredericks scored 1,001 career points and finished second on the Motlow State all-time rebounding list with 769, just four behind the all-time leader and more than 100 rebounds ahead of the next best mark.