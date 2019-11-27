After leaving the country two years in a row to play in a neutral site tournament, USF will participate in the 2020 Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tip-Off the university announced today.

The third annual tournament will take place Nov. 23-25, 2020, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., and also includes the Butler Bulldogs of the Big East Conference, the Colorado Buffaloes of the Pac-12 Conference and the Wisconsin Badgers of the Big Ten Conference. Game times and matchups will be announced next summer. Fox Sports 1.

Each team will play two games in Fort Myers as well as host a couple of on-campus games.