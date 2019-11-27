USF to Play in 2020 Fort Myers Tip-Off
After leaving the country two years in a row to play in a neutral site tournament, USF will participate in the 2020 Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tip-Off the university announced today.
The third annual tournament will take place Nov. 23-25, 2020, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., and also includes the Butler Bulldogs of the Big East Conference, the Colorado Buffaloes of the Pac-12 Conference and the Wisconsin Badgers of the Big Ten Conference. Game times and matchups will be announced next summer. Fox Sports 1.
Each team will play two games in Fort Myers as well as host a couple of on-campus games.
Last Wednesday RunningTheBulls.com reported that the Bulls were likely to be a participant in the tournament.
2020 Participants' Matchup History – Quick Facts
· The last time USF faced Butler was in February 1974. USF lost at Butler 68-60 that day.
· Colorado, who won the MGM Main Event championship in Las Vegas last night, and USF have met once with the Buffaloes winning a neutral site game in November 2001.
· Wisconsin and USF have met more times than any of the other participants (four games) but have not played since December 2000 when the Badgers defeated the Bulls 63-61 in OT.